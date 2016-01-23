No. 2-ranked Bruins Hold Off UCSB

Water Polo

UC Santa Barbara fell behind early against No. 2-ranked UCLA and came out on the short end of an 8-5 decision in a women’s water polo match Saturday at the UCSB Invitational.

The matchup featured two former Santa Barbara High teammates playing against each other, Sophie Trabucco of UCSB and Kelsey O’Brien of UCLA. Trabucco scored two goals and O’Brien had one.

The Gauchos struck first in the game as Samantha Murphy blocked a shot at one end of the pool and raced back to score off a pass from Taylor Shore.

But UCLA answered with five unanswered goals.

Murphy scored again with three seconds left in the second quarter and Trabucco found the back of the net to make it 5-3 early in the third period.

The Bruins responded to make the score 6-3.

The Gauchos failed to capitalize on two power-play opportunities, while UCLA was able to convert on its 6-on-5 advantage to take a 7-3 lead.

In the fourth period, Trabucco lobbed over the head of the Bruins goaltender to bring the score to 7-5. The Bruins came back and converted on a power play to finish the scoring.

Earlier, UCSB defeated Cal Baptist, 10-4.

Six different Gauchos recorded goals, with Shore, Bryn Hudson and Lauren Martin each scoring two.

The Gaucho defense held Cal Baptist scoreless until midway through the second half. By that time, UCSB was already up 5-0.

