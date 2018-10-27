No. 2 SBCC Wins 4 Games in a Day; Emma Fraser Surpasses 100 Goals

Water Polo

There were plenty firsts on Saturday on the final day of SBCC's Halloween Women's Water Polo Tournament at Santa Barbara High:



-- SBCC won 4 games in a day for the first time ever.



-- Emma Fraser scored a career-high 8 goals in the first game – a 14-8 win over L.A. Valley.



-- Fraser surpassed 100 goals for the first time in her career. She has 104 goals in 28 games and needs eight more to surpass Rocio Fesembeck's single-season record of 111, set in 2014.



-- Goalie Nicole Poulos played in the field and scored her first goal in a 10-4 win over L.A. Pierce.



The second-ranked Vaqueros capped the regular season with four wins, beating L.A. Valley 14-8 and L.A. Pierce 10-4 in WSC contests and knocking off Saddleback 17-7 and UCSB's club team 13-5.



SBCC, the defending state champion, has won five in a row and finishes the regular season at 26-2. The Vaqueros completed a 6-0 WSC regular season and are seeking their fifth straight WSC title. They're 40-2 all-time with 30 straight conference wins.



The Vaqueros won 10 of 11 home games this year and they're 29-1 at home in their five seasons.



"I'm super proud of my crew, this team is super special and all heart," said coach Chuckie Roth. "We had some great learning moments. We had many good performances but it was our goaltenders – Melisa Walk and Nicole Poulos -- who anchored our team.



"Melisa is arguably one of the best leaders of the team, she plays her heart out for her team. I think she might be the back-bone of our squad. I was proud of each girl and their energy and how they made significant plays over the course of five games in 24 hours."



SBCC 14, L.A. Valley 8: Fraser scored three in the first period and two in the second on her way to an eight-goal game. The Vaqueros led 4-0 at quarter and 7-2 at the half. Valley pulled within three at 8-5, the Fraser scored four straight to end the third and start the fourth.

Meagan Mckillican had two goals and two steals and Hana Wigzell added a goal and three steals.



SBCC 17, Saddleback 7: Lily Riley had a hat trick and three assists in a game where nine Vaqueros scored. Five players had two goals and Poulos made 10 saves in the first half as the Vaqueros built a 10-3 lead. Poulos is 17-2 on the season.



SBCC 10, L.A. Pierce 4: Riley, Erika Meuhring and Emma Kopp scored two goals each for the Vaqueros, who led 4-1 at the half and 6-3 after three quarters. Walk made six saves to improve her perfect record to 9-0.



SBCC 13, UCSB Club Team 5: Fraser poured in six more goals and tallied her 100th of the season late in the first period to put the Vaqueros up 5-1. Fraser, a sophomore utility from Victoria, British Columbia, also had three of her team's season-high 18 steals.

Kemi Dijkstra added a hat trick for the Vaqs. Hana Wigzell had two assists and was one of four Vaqueros with two steals.



"Now we turn our focus to the conference tournament," said Roth. "A lot of teams are playing well but so are we. As a coach, I will enjoy each day I get to spend with this amazing group. This group is special and they're like family -- no one wants it to end!"



SBCC will be the top seed for the WSC Tournament, which will be played Friday and Saturday at Santa Monica College.