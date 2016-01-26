No. 2 Warriors Suffer First GSAC loss

College Basketball

Vanguard’s hot shooting in the second half powered the Lions to a 67-57 women's basketball win over Westmont in a showdown of NAIA top-10 teams on Tuesday in Costa Mesa.

It was the first GSAC loss for No. 2-ranked Westmont.

Westmont was leading 47-43 going into the fourth quarter when the No. 8 Lions seized the momentum. They went on an 8-0 run and outscored the Warriors 24-10 in the fourth quarter.

Vanguard (14-3, 6-1) shot a blistering 66.7 percent in the second half (14-21) and made all three of its 3-pointers. Westmont shot 32 percent (8-25) in the second half and was 3-11 (32 percent) from behind the 3-point arc.

Lauren McCoy led the Warriors (17-3, 6-1 GSAC) with 19 points and 15 rebounds.