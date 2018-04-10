No. 3 Irvine Valley Takes Down SBCC in Playoff Opener, 5-2

Tennis

Irvine Valley took two of three doubles sets on Tuesday and then captured three of the first four singles to knock off SBCC 5-2 in the first round of the Southern Cal Regional women’s tennis tournament.

The third-seeded Lasers improve to 13-3 while the sixth-seeded Vaqueros end their first campaign under coach Christina Klein with a 14-5 record – their most wins in 17 years.

Josephine Pulver/Pia Valtierra got the doubles point with a 9-7 win at No. 2. Valtierra improved to 16-3 with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Anna Krechekova in the No. 4 singles.

IVC will travel to top-seeded Cerritos (22-1) in next Tuesday’s semifinals.