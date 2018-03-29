No. 3-Ranked UCLA Volleyball Sweeps UCSB

College Volleyball

No. 11 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of No. 3 UCLA on Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18.

The match was originally slated for early January, but was rescheduled due to travel complications caused by the tragic Montecito mudslides. UCSB dropped to 9-8 overall while UCLA improved to 20-5 with their fifth straight win.

Sophomore opposite Keenan Sanders had 11 kills to lead the Gauchos in kills for the 11th time in the last 12 matches. Junior middle blocker Connor Drake added six kills on 11 swings, but as a team the Gauchos hit just .099 for the evening.

UCLA meanwhile finished with a .446 team hitting percentage, led by Christian Hessaenhauer's 11.

The Gauchos resume Big West Conference play this weekend, taking on No. 8 CSUN in a home-and-home series. UCSB will travel to the Matadome on Friday night and then host the Matadors at Rob Gym on Saturday night. The Gauchos are 2-2 thus far in league action.