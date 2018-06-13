No. 3 UCLA Women’s Water Polo Has Too Much Firepower for UCSB

Water Polo

The UCSB women's water polo team fell behind early and never recoveredm losing to third-ranked UCLA 13-3 on Friday at the UC Irvine Barbara Kalbus Invitational.

The Bruins scored four goals while holding UCSB scoreless in the opening period. Goalkeeper Becca Buck kept the game from getting out of reach early, recording three momentous saves to hold it at 4-0 entering the second quarter.

Finding their footing in the second period, the Gauchos were able to cut away at the UCLA lead. Kate Pipkin delivered an on-point pass to Natalie Selin, who fired the ball in for the team's first score of the game. Kate Coski followed to cut the deficit in half, 4-2.

However, UCLA's potent offensive attack struck again, putting two more scores in before halftime. The Bruins held a 6-2 lead entering the break.

UCLA went on a 3-0 run in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach at 9-2 entering the fourth.

The Gauchos battle No. 19 CSUN on Saturday.