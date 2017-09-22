No. 4 Laguna Blanca Volleyball Romps; Jake Ballantine Leads Santa Barbara Cross Country

Prep Roundup

CIF Division 5 fourth-ranked Laguna Blanca made quick work of Midland in a Condor League volleyball match on Friday, winning 25-3, 25-4, 25-5.

Macy Christal served seven aces to go with her six kills, and Natalie McCaffery also put away six kills.

"Audrey Murphy and Ainsley McGovern both took some really nice swings on the left and right," said assistant coach Kat Niksto.

The Owls improve to 14-3 on the season.

CROSS COUNTRY

Santa Barbara High's Jake Ballantine ran 16:22 on the three-mile College Park course and finished 19th at the Channel Islands Raider Invitational on Friday in Oxnard.

Thomas Everest of the Dons ran 16:45 and finished 31st.

Ally Garza ran 22:20 (54th) to lead the Santa Barbara girls.

"We saw some good teams and some fast racing today," coach Olivia Perdices said. "The kids competed well and we're looking forward to the second half of the season."

Santa Barbara next competes at the Palos Verdes Invitational on Friday Sept. 29.



