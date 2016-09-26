Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
No. 5 Score Is Difference for SBCC in North-South Tourney

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 26, 2016 | 8:19 p.m.

SBCC and Sierra were deadlocked at 629 strokes on the final day of the North-South Invitational women’s golf tournament at Morro Bay GC.

The defending state champion Vaqueros won their second straight North-South title on the No. 5 player tiebreaker as Daniela Ruffo’s 86 was a few strokes better than her Sierra counterpart.

SBCC shot a four-player score of 318 on the second day of the 36-hole tournament and Sierra had the low round of the tourney at 308.

“That shows you how important the fifth player is and how crucial one stroke can be for all our players,” said coach Chuck Melendez.

SBCC sophomore Yu-Hsin (Carolin) Chang shot 74 and finshed tied for third at 5-over 149. Aman Sangha of Canada shot 4-under 68 and was the medalist with a 4-under 140.

Vanessa Watkins posted the second-best score for the Vaqueros at 157 (75-82) and Danielle Picard was a stroke back at 158 (78-80) on the Morro Bay course that will host the State Championships.

The Vaqueros (46-0) won their second straight North-South championship.

“We’re happy to win but we weren’t at our best today,” Melendez added. “Danielle played well and Savanah (Boss, who shot 83-82) has been steady all year.”

SBCC will play its third round in four days on Wednesday when it travels to Palmdale for WSC No. 4 at Antelope Valley Country Club at noon.

North-South Invitational
At par-72 Morro Bay GC
Final scores
 14 teams -- 1, SBCC 311-318--629 (won on 5th player's score). 2, Sierra 321-308--629. 3, Modesto 333-334--667. 4, Fresno 340-352--692. 5, Reedley 348-352--700. 6, SAC 366-361--727. 7, Citrus 375-365--740. 8, Desert 378-371--749. 9, Irvine Valley 384-380--764. 10, San Joaquin Delta 381-390--771. 11, Sacramento City 392-386--778. 12, Bakersfield 393-404--797. 13, Canada 401-404--805. 14, American River 400-415--815.
 Medalist -- 1, Aman Sangha, Canada, 72-68--140. 2, Nao Bando, Sierra, 70-75--145. 3 (tie), Yu-Hsin (Carolin) Chang, SBCC, 75-74--149; Araceli Esquivel, Irvine Valley, 75-74--149. SBCC overall record -- 46-0.
 SBCC scores – 3 (tie), Chang 75-74--149. Vanessa Watkins 75-82--157, Danielle Picard 78-80--158, Savanah Boss 83-82--165, Daniela Ruffo 94-86--180, Corina Garcia 94-95--189.
 SBCC record – 46-0.

