No. 5 Vanguard Hands No. 10 Westmont 1st GSAC Loss

Soccer

In a match-up of NAIA top-10 teams, No. 5 Vanguard (9-1, 3-0 GSAC) posted a 1-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win over 10th-ranked Westmont (9-1-1, 2-1) on Saturday afternoon in Costa Mesa. The game's only goal came in the 27th minute when Anna Montemore scored, assisted by Emily Miramontes.

The Warriors outshot the Lions 8-3 in the first half but were unable to find the back of the net.

"Overall, it was a hard-fought match on both sides and a competitive game for us," said Westmont coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "In the first half, I was highly encouraged by the way we played, dictating the pace of the game and creating a significant number of shots. However, although we had created significantly, there wasn't a clear-cut opportunity for a goal in the first half.

"Even though we dropped a goal in the first half, there were a number of positives to take away. I was really happy with how our midfielders carried themselves in the first half."

The lone goal proved to be all the Lions needed to claim the victory.

"In the second half, we had one clear opportunity to finish and unfortunately did not come away with a goal to tie it," Cappuccilli added. "I want the group to be able to look at this game and learn from it – to learn from the second half and be able to apply it to the rest of our conference schedule. I think there were so many positives coming away from the game, I don't want us to dwell on the results but to learn what the second half showed us and get after it moving forward."

In other GSAC action, #22 The Master's (10-3-1, 3-1) posted a 1-0 win over Menlo (6-3, 1-2) while William Jessup (5-8, 1-3) defeated San Diego Christian (2-4, 0-3) by a score of 2-0. Ottawa (Ariz.) (9-2-1, 1-0-1) and Arizona Christian (5-7-1, 1-1-1) played to a 2-2, double-overtime tie.

As a result, Vanguard and The Master's sit atop the GSAC standings with nine points apiece (three points for a tie, one point for a tie). Westmont is in third place with six points. The two Arizona schools are tied for fourth with four points each. Menlo, Hope International and William Jessup are tied for sixth with three points each.

Westmont's next game will be on Thursday morning at 10:30 in Fullerton where they will take on the Royals of Hope International.