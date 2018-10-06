Saturday, October 6 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

No. 5 Vanguard Hands No. 10 Westmont 1st GSAC Loss

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | October 6, 2018 | 8:21 p.m.

In a match-up of NAIA top-10 teams, No. 5 Vanguard (9-1, 3-0 GSAC) posted a 1-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win over 10th-ranked Westmont (9-1-1, 2-1) on Saturday afternoon in Costa Mesa. The game's only goal came in the 27th minute when Anna Montemore scored, assisted by Emily Miramontes.

The Warriors outshot the Lions 8-3 in the first half but were unable to find the back of the net.

"Overall, it was a hard-fought match on both sides and a competitive game for us," said Westmont coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "In the first half, I was highly encouraged by the way we played, dictating the pace of the game and creating a significant number of shots. However, although we had created significantly, there wasn't a clear-cut opportunity for a goal in the first half.

"Even though we dropped a goal in the first half, there were a number of positives to take away. I was really happy with how our midfielders carried themselves in the first half."

The lone goal proved to be all the Lions needed to claim the victory.

"In the second half, we had one clear opportunity to finish and unfortunately did not come away with a goal to tie it," Cappuccilli added. "I want the group to be able to look at this game and learn from it – to learn from the second half and be able to apply it to the rest of our conference schedule. I think there were so many positives coming away from the game, I don't want us to dwell on the results but to learn what the second half showed us and get after it moving forward."

In other GSAC action, #22 The Master's (10-3-1, 3-1) posted a 1-0 win over Menlo (6-3, 1-2) while William Jessup (5-8, 1-3) defeated San Diego Christian (2-4, 0-3) by a score of 2-0. Ottawa (Ariz.) (9-2-1, 1-0-1) and Arizona Christian (5-7-1, 1-1-1) played to a 2-2, double-overtime tie.

As a result, Vanguard and The Master's sit atop the GSAC standings with nine points apiece (three points for a tie, one point for a tie). Westmont is in third place with six points. The two Arizona schools are tied for fourth with four points each. Menlo, Hope International and William Jessup are tied for sixth with three points each.

Westmont's next game will be on Thursday morning at 10:30 in Fullerton where they will take on the Royals of Hope International.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 