Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

No. 6 El Camino Hand No. 4 SBCC First Loss, 3-1

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | February 23, 2018 | 8:19 p.m.

Kyle Skinner and Haward Gomes combined for 40 kills on Friday night but it wasn’t enough to prevent SBCC’s first men’s volleyball loss of the season. No. 6 El Camino beat the visiting Vaqueros 3-1 (25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23).

The Warriors (4-3) were 1 point better in cumulative score, 92-91. The Vaqueros, ranked No. 4 in the state, fell to 5-1.

Skinner, a 6-4 sophomore from Santa Barbara High, had a season-high 22 kills and hit a sizzling .833 with just two errors in 24 swings. The Vaqueros posted a season-best .450 hitting percentage.

"I would rather have this loss early in the season than later,” said Skinner. “We found our fire as a team in this match and that's more important than a win right now."

Gomes pounded 18 kills and Blake Lockhart had 13. Adam Simonetti dished out a season-high 53 assists to go along with seven digs and three blocks.

“The first loss of the season is always tough,” said coach Jon Newton. “I was proud of the guys for turning the match around after a lackluster first two sets. We completely dominated the third set, led by team captain Cameron Fry who led us from the service line, as well as with energy and enthusiasm.

“Without that, we would have lost the match in three sets. This is a game that we can learn from. Despite the loss, we grew a lot as a team.”

Santa Barbara will host No. 5 Santa Monica on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

