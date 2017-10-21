No. 7-Ranked Westmont Volleyball Handles Hope in Four Sets

College Volleyball

Libby Dahlberg pounded 16 kills and produced a .500 attack percentage as NAIA No. 7 Westmont Volleyball (26-3) ran its Golden State Athletic Conference record to 10-0 with a four-set win over Hope International (14-7, 6-4). Set scores were 25-11, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20.

Up six to eight in the first set, Westmont scored the next seven points behind the serving of Lindsay Paulo. Dahlberg and Cassidy Rea contributed two kills each during the run with Emma Harrah and Hali Galloway notching a single kill each. The Royals would get no closer than seven points the rest of the set.

In the second set, Westmont held an 11-9 advantage when it went on a 10-3 run to take control of the set. Dahlberg accounted for three kills during that stretch while Galloway, Samantha Neely and Taylor Beckman added one each. Neely was also a part of two blocks, one with Dahlberg and one with Harrah.

"We started out very strong," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "It was great to see us bounce back after a tough win against Vanguard. I was interested to see how we were going to respond to a tough Hope team that had beaten Vanguard. I was proud of the way we started."