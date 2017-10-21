Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:05 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

No. 7-Ranked Westmont Volleyball Handles Hope in Four Sets

By Westmont Sports Information | October 21, 2017 | 9:49 p.m.

Libby Dahlberg pounded 16 kills and produced a .500 attack percentage as NAIA No. 7 Westmont Volleyball (26-3) ran its Golden State Athletic Conference record to 10-0 with a four-set win over Hope International (14-7, 6-4). Set scores were 25-11, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20.

Up six to eight in the first set, Westmont scored the next seven points behind the serving of Lindsay Paulo. Dahlberg and Cassidy Rea contributed two kills each during the run with Emma Harrah and Hali Galloway notching a single kill each. The Royals would get no closer than seven points the rest of the set.

In the second set, Westmont held an 11-9 advantage when it went on a 10-3 run to take control of the set. Dahlberg accounted for three kills during that stretch while Galloway, Samantha Neely and Taylor Beckman added one each. Neely was also a part of two blocks, one with Dahlberg and one with Harrah.

"We started out very strong," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "It was great to see us bounce back after a tough win against Vanguard. I was interested to see how we were going to respond to a tough Hope team that had beaten Vanguard. I was proud of the way we started." 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 