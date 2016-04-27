No. 8 Grace Brethren Overpowers Bishop Diego

Baseball

Freshman Gabe Arteaga had three hits and drove in three runs for Bishop Diego, but Grace Brethren was too strong and defeated the Cardinals, 13-6, in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Tuesday.

Grace Brethren ace Troy Frazier shut down Bishop for five innings. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out eight.

Bishop's offense came alive when Frazier left the game.

“I thought that we hit the ball pretty hard today despite the high winds," Bishop Diego coach Ralph Molina said. "Grace’s pitcher, Frazier is one of the league’s best. We kept plugging away and the kids kept working. I liked that our kids kept playing hard until the end.”

Senior Izzy Reyes went 2 for 4 and scored three runs and Ben Gunther had a two-run double in the sixth.

Bishop Diego falls to 4-12 and 1-6 in the TVL; Grace Brethren is 16-3, 7-2 and ranked eighth in CIF Division 4.

