Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:12 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

No. 24 Vassar Outlasts No. 25 Westmont in Four-Hour Match

Both squads scrap on every court before Warriors fall, 6-3.

By Ron Smith | March 11, 2008 | 7:25 p.m.

After a hard-fought battle on every court Tuesday, No. 24 Vassar secured a 6-3 win over No. 25 Westmont at the Abbott Tennis Courts. Westmont fell to 6-5 with the loss, while Vassar improved to 7-1.

The battle began in doubles play. On the No. 3 court, Vassar’s Kelly Barnett and Courtney Burks beat juniors Kristen Lee and Christina Klein, 8-6. Westmont picked up a victory at No. 2, where freshman Ilissa Matthews and senior Jennie Dunn won by the same score over Nicole Pontee and Jamison Steele.

At No. 1, meanwhile, Westmont freshmen Lauren Combs and Erin McGurty went the distance with Elysa Kliman and Krista Romita before falling to the Brewers duo, 9-8.

The battle continued in singles action, with half of the sets going to three sets. At No. 1, Vassar’s Pontee defeated Combs, 6-3, 6-4, while at No. 2 Mathews earned Westmont a point with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Barnett. At No. 5, Alexandra Jacobson gave Vassar a 4-2 advantage in the team score, defeating Christina Klein, 6-3, 6-4.

The No. 3 court saw McGurty win the first set for the Warriors, 6-3, before Kliman came back in the second set to win, 6-5. Kliman also prevailed in the third set, 7-5. With the team win clinched by Vassar, which now led 5-2, the final two matches would be played for pride.

At No. 6, senior Jennie Dunn came back in the second set to win, 6-4, after dropping the first set to Burks, 6-2. Burks picked up Vassar’s final point with a 6-3 win in the third set. At No. 4, Kristen Lee got off to a good start with a 6-4 win over Romita, but Romita responded and won the second set by the same margin. Four hours after the two teams first took the court, Lee finally brought an end to the battle with a 6-3 win in the third set against Romita.

Westmont goes on the road this weekend, taking on Division I opponent Cal State Fullerton (1-8) on Friday and Golden State Athletic Conference rival Hope International (0-9, 0-5) on Saturday.

No. 24 Vassar 6, No. 25 Westmont 3

Singles:
No. 1 — Nicole Pontee (Vassar) defeated Lauren Combs (Westmont) 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 — Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) defeated Kelly Barnett (Vassar) 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 — Elysa Kliman (Vassar) defeated Erin McGurty (Westmont) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5
No. 4 — Kristen Lee (Westmont) defeated Krista Romita (Vassar) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
No. 5 — Alexandra Jacobson (Vassar) defeated Christina Klein (Westmont) 6-3, 6-4
No. 6 — Courtney Burks (Vassar) defeated Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles:
No. 1 — Elysa Kliman / Krista Romita (Vassar) defeated Lauren Combs / Erin McGurty (Westmont) 9-8
No. 2 — Ilissa Mathews / Jennie Dunn (Westmont) defeated Nicole Pontee/Jamison Steele (Vassar) 8-6
No. 3 — Kelly Barnett / Courtney Burks (Vassar) defeated Kristen Lee / Christina Klein (Westmont) 8-6

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 