No. 3 Foothill runs past SBCC, 91-66

SBCC’s Vaqueros, making their first home appearance in 55 days, faced a big challenge in their final nonconference game Friday at Sports Pavilion.
Foothill, rated No. 1 in Northern California, forced numerous turnovers with a swarming defense, leading to a multitude of layups. SBCC (8-10) cut a 41-28 halftime deficit to nine points (51-42) on back-to-back jumpers by freshman Alison Turley. But the Owls (16-2) responded with a 16-4 run that boosted the lead to 67-46 and propelled them to their 11th-straight win, 91-66.
Sophomore guard Ari Hendrix-Roach tallied 14 of her game-high 25 points in the second half for SBCC and Brittany Collins added 12.
The Vaqueros open defense of their Western State Conference North title Wednesday at Oxnard before returning home Jan. 12 to take on Hancock. Both games start at 5:30 p.m.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.