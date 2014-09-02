No-Bail Warrant Issued for Child-Molestation Suspect

A felony no-bail warrant has been issued for a man who was set to stand trial in Santa Maria this week on multiple counts of child molestation, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Clive Badi Decomarmond, 41, who allegedly committed lewd acts with five different victims, failed to show up in Superior Court, and is believed to have fled the area, said Lt. Mark Norling.

Decomarmond was arrested twice after investigations dating back to 2012, but each time was released on bail, Norling said.

"Decomarmond immigrated to the United States of America from the Seychelles Islands, located in the Indian Ocean," Norling said. "As a result of his dual citizenship, SMPD has considered Decomarmond to be a flight risk."

Decomarmond is believed to be in possession of a dog, a Labrador retriever of unknown color, and is possibly in the company of his girlfriend, identified only as "Stephanie," Norling said.

She is approximately 26 years old and may be a bus driver, Norling said, adding that Decomarmond may be driving a 2000-2006 Toyota RAV4 that belongs to the woman.

Anyone who has information on Decomarmond's whereabouts should not make any attempt to contact him, but is asked to notify the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928,3781, ext. 297.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .