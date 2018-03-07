Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:17 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

No Evacuations Expected as Latest Storm Approaches Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 7, 2018 | 6:46 p.m.

No evacuations are expected ahead of a weather system forecast to move through Santa Barbara County over the weekend, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

The brunt of the storm is expected from late afternoon Saturday overnight into Sunday, with most areas receiving between 1/4 and 3/4 of an inch of rain.

Intensity levels are expected to be between 0.2 and 0.35 inches per hour, well below the 0.5-inches-per-hour threshold for possible debris flows into communities below the Thomas Fire and other recent burn areas.

“Emergency officials are actively monitoring the storm, and will take the steps necessary to inform the public if the storm increases in intensity,” county officials said in an alert sent out Wednesday afternoon. “Residents and businesses must monitor weather reports and emergency announcements.”

Officials plan to provide periodic updates as the storm approaches the Central Coast.

Forecasters with the National Weather System in Oxnard are calling for a 20-percent chance of rain Friday and Friday night.

By Saturday, there is a 70-percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m., increasing to 100 percent Saturday night into Sunday.

Showers may linger on Sunday, but Monday is expected to be sunny.

A chance of rain is back in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime highs are expected in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

For storm readiness information or to register to receive emergency alerts through the countywide Aware and Prepare system, visit www.ReadySBC.org.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 