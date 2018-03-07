No Evacuations Expected as Latest Storm Approaches Santa Barbara County

No evacuations are expected ahead of a weather system forecast to move through Santa Barbara County over the weekend, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

The brunt of the storm is expected from late afternoon Saturday overnight into Sunday, with most areas receiving between 1/4 and 3/4 of an inch of rain.

Intensity levels are expected to be between 0.2 and 0.35 inches per hour, well below the 0.5-inches-per-hour threshold for possible debris flows into communities below the Thomas Fire and other recent burn areas.

“Emergency officials are actively monitoring the storm, and will take the steps necessary to inform the public if the storm increases in intensity,” county officials said in an alert sent out Wednesday afternoon. “Residents and businesses must monitor weather reports and emergency announcements.”

Officials plan to provide periodic updates as the storm approaches the Central Coast.

Forecasters with the National Weather System in Oxnard are calling for a 20-percent chance of rain Friday and Friday night.

By Saturday, there is a 70-percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m., increasing to 100 percent Saturday night into Sunday.

Showers may linger on Sunday, but Monday is expected to be sunny.

A chance of rain is back in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime highs are expected in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

For storm readiness information or to register to receive emergency alerts through the countywide Aware and Prepare system, visit www.ReadySBC.org.

