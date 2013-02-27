Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:59 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

No Injuries as Ambulance Hits Car Near Accident Scene

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 27, 2013 | 11:07 a.m.

An ambulance responding to a rollover accident collided with another vehicle early Wednesday, but neither driver was injured, according to he California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Maria, the CHP said.

Brian A. Stowe, 22, of Santa Maria was driving an AMR ambulance in the middle of three lanes toward the rollover, which happened north of Santa Maria Way, the CHP said.

Stowe, who was traveling at a slow rate of speed, moved over to the right-hand lane toward the rolled-over pickup truck, which was parked on the right shoulder along with a CHP cruiser with its emergency lights activated, the CHP said.

Stowe, who did not activate the ambulance’s emergency lights, sideswiped a Dodge Stratus driven by Jamie L. Foster, 19, of Santa Maria, who was in the right-hand lane, the CHP said, adding that Foster was driving at an unsafe speed near an accident scene.

Both Stowe and Foster maintained control of their vehicles and were able to pull over to the side of the highway, the CHP said, adding that neither was injured.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision, the CHP said.

The CHP did not indicate whether either driver was cited.

Details on injuries to the pickup driver were not available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

