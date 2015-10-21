Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

No Injuries Reported As Boat Catches Fire, Sinks Near Channel Islands

Ventura County Fire boat extinguishes flames but damaged 36-foot vessel sinks between Anacapa Island and Santa Cruz Island

A 36-foot boat caught fire and sank between Anacapa and Santa Cruz Islands Wednesday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
A 36-foot boat caught fire and sank between Anacapa and Santa Cruz Islands Wednesday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 21, 2015 | 12:58 p.m.

Three people are uninjured after their 36-foot boat caught fire and then sank between Anacapa Island and Santa Cruz Island Wednesday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. 

The boat fire was reported at 10:12 a.m. and extinguished by 11:17 a.m. after a firefighting boat was quickly sent to the scene, Fire Capt. Mike Lindbery said. 

“We don’t have any idea what started the fire, but three people on board the boat were picked up by another vessel,” he said. 

Ventura County Fire's Boat 5 responded to put out the fire, piloted by the Channel Islands Harbor Patrol and staffed by a fire crew. 

Crews tried to salvage the vessel, but it sank in 270 feet of water around 12:40 p.m.

A fire boat was able to extinguish the flames, but crews couldn't salvage the vehicle and it sank in 270 feet of water Wednesday afternoon.
A fire boat was able to extinguish the flames, but crews couldn’t salvage the vehicle and it sank in 270 feet of water Wednesday afternoon.  (Ventura County Air Unit photo)

“It was pretty much burned down to the water line and then sank,”​ Lindbery said. 

The U.S. Coast Guard, California National Parks and Ventura County Air Unit also responded to the scene. 

The three people on the sunken boat were reported safe with the Coast Guard at 12:42 p.m., according to the Ventura County Air Unit, which took footage of the smoking and then sinking boat from the air. 

Authorities weren't sure if the boat was a motor boat or sailboat.

No further information was immediately available

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The three people aboard the boat were picked up by another vessel and are uninjured.
The three people aboard the boat were picked up by another vessel and are uninjured.  (Ventura County Air Unit photo)
