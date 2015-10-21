No Injuries Reported As Boat Catches Fire, Sinks Near Channel Islands

Advice

Ventura County Fire boat extinguishes flames but damaged 36-foot vessel sinks between Anacapa Island and Santa Cruz Island

Three people are uninjured after their 36-foot boat caught fire and then sank between Anacapa Island and Santa Cruz Island Wednesday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The boat fire was reported at 10:12 a.m. and extinguished by 11:17 a.m. after a firefighting boat was quickly sent to the scene, Fire Capt. Mike Lindbery said.

“We don’t have any idea what started the fire, but three people on board the boat were picked up by another vessel,” he said.

Ventura County Fire's Boat 5 responded to put out the fire, piloted by the Channel Islands Harbor Patrol and staffed by a fire crew.

Crews tried to salvage the vessel, but it sank in 270 feet of water around 12:40 p.m.

“It was pretty much burned down to the water line and then sank,”​ Lindbery said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, California National Parks and Ventura County Air Unit also responded to the scene.

The three people on the sunken boat were reported safe with the Coast Guard at 12:42 p.m., according to the Ventura County Air Unit, which took footage of the smoking and then sinking boat from the air.

Authorities weren't sure if the boat was a motor boat or sailboat.

No further information was immediately available

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.