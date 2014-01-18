No Injuries as Car Taken at Gunpoint in Santa Maria

A motorist escaped injury Friday night when two men — one armed with a gun — carjacked his vehicle, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded at about 9:45 p.m. to the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue, where they found a Santa Maria man who said his car had just been stolen by force, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

The victim told officers the suspects approached him as he was sitting in his parked vehicle.

“One suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit his vehicle,” Rios said. “When the victim did not get out of his parked vehicle, the suspects physically pulled him from the car and struck him.”

The suspects fled in the vehicle, which was described as a 1997 Ford Mustang hardtop, dark blue in color, with black after-market rims and low-profile tires. It has California plates 7ASY830.

Both suspects were described as light-skinned, 20-30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 160-180 pounds, wearing dark clothing.

The victim was not hurt and declined medical treatment, Rios said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.