No Injuries as Fire Destroys Carpinteria Garage

Three people escaped unharmed early Friday when fire broke out in the garage of their home, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:20 a.m. to the 1300 block of Delta Street, where they found a fire burning in the attached garage of a single-family residence, said Fire Chief Michael Mingee.

The residents reported the blaze after being awakened by their dog, Mingee said, and were able to exit the home through the front door.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and limit it to the garage, “which was pretty well consumed,” Mingee said.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation, but Mingee said “it doesn’t seem to be suspicious.”

Four fire engines responded to the fire, with assistance from units from Montecito and Ventura County.

