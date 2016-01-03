Advice
No Injuries as Sailboat Washes Up On Goleta Beach Near UCSB Campus
Firefighters assist those on board to safety as small vessel ends up stuck on shoreline below bluffs
A small sailboat washed up on the shoreline near Goleta Beach County Park on Sunday afternoon. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in the rescue of those aboard, and there were no injuries in the incident. (Zack Warbug / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| January 3, 2016 | 7:00 p.m.
No one was injured late Sunday afternoon when a small sailboat ended up on the shore at Goleta Beach County Park.
The boat washed up onto the shoreline at the north end of Goleta Beach at about 5 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County fire crews responded, and assisted those on board in getting to safety.
The sailboat, which appeared to be about 25 feet long, remained in the surf at the north end of Goleta Beach, below the UC Santa Barbara campus, as darkness fell.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.
