No Injuries as Sailboat Washes Up On Goleta Beach Near UCSB Campus

Firefighters assist those on board to safety as small vessel ends up stuck on shoreline below bluffs

No one was injured late Sunday afternoon when a small sailboat ended up on the shore at Goleta Beach County Park.

The boat washed up onto the shoreline at the north end of Goleta Beach at about 5 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County fire crews responded, and assisted those on board in getting to safety.

The sailboat, which appeared to be about 25 feet long, remained in the surf at the north end of Goleta Beach, below the UC Santa Barbara campus, as darkness fell.

Additional details were not immediately available.

