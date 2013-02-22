No Injuries from Ammonia Leak at Packing Plant

No one was injured Thursday night when an anhydrous ammonia leak occurred at a produce-packing plant, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the leak at a large commercial facility owned by AgroJal Farms in the 200 block of North Kathleen Court, said Battalion Chief Leonard Champion.

Firefighters noticed an odor of ammonia — often used as a refrigerant at packing plants — coming from a door to the building, which was closed with no employees on site, Champion said.

A Santa Barbara County hazardous-materials inspectors was alerted, and a perimeter was established around the building.

“Fire department personnel worked with a system engineer to isolate and shut off the source to a seal that was leaking,” Champion said. “The room was ventilated and the scene was turned over to maintenance personnel.”

