No Injuries in 5-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Two vehicles left the roadway, including one that overturned, but all occupants were unhurt

A five-vehicle accident shut down Highway 101 in Santa Barbara for a time Monday night, but remarkably no one was injured, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway between Castillo and Carrillo streets, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

Two of the vehicles involved in the crash left the roadway, Mercado said, including one that overturned.

Another vehicle ended up disabled in the center lane, prompting the complete closure of the freeway for a time.

That vehicle was quickly moved by the California Highway Patrol, Mercado said, and traffic was allowed to begin moving again.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

