No Injuries in Structure Fire Near Lompoc

No one was injured early Thursday in a mobile home fire in a rural area outside of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 12:15 a.m. near the end of Sweeney Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, which was down a long, narrow dirt road that made access difficult, they found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames, Sadecki said.

Crews from the county and the city of Lompoc were able to quickly knock down the flames, Sadecki said.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

