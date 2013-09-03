Buildings Catch Fire at Strawberry Farm Near Santa Maria

No one was injured Tuesday when two outer buildings caught fire at an organic strawberry farm near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Capt. David Sadecki said three county fire engines responded at 4:25 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 5100 block of Brown Road in Santa Maria.

Responders found that two outer buildings used to store supplies for strawberry growing operations had caught on fire in an agricultural field.

The fire was quickly knocked down at the organic farm, where no pesticides were being used, Sadecki said.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” he said.

No further details were immediately available.

