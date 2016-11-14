No Injuries Reported After Elderly Driver Hits Goleta Albertsons

Collision occurs near Trader Joe's, where a car drove into the store and injured three shoppers on Oct. 8

An elderly driver accidentally ran into a Goleta Albertsons storefront Monday morning, but luckily no people were injured.

The accident was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the 5801 Calle Real store, and the collision caused minor damage to one of the entrance's supports, said Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The store remained open, but the right-side entrance was closed.

There were no injuries to any pedestrians or to the driver, who hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, Eliason said.

Monday's collision was reminiscent of a similar collision last month, which happened at the Trader Joe's in the same shopping center.

A shopper suffered major injuries on Oct. 8 after an elderly driver accidentally drove through the grocery store's front door and hit three people.

That collision also caused considerable damage to the front of the store.

