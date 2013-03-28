No Injuries Reported as Flames Burn Kitchen of Orcutt Home

Firefighters were able to quickly control a fire that broke out Thursday evening in the kitchen of an Orcutt home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in a single-story residence in the 700 block of Miles Avenue, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Crews were able to contain the flames to the kitchen area of the home, Sadecki said, and were checking to make sure fire had not extended into the attic area.

The residents were home at the time, Sadecki said, and evacuated the home without injury. They also were able to rescue several pets from the residence.

The blaze was brought under control in about 15 minutes, and the cause remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

