No Injuries Reported in Goleta Structure Fire

No one was hurt early Friday when a fire broke out in the carport of a Goleta apartment building, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at a three-unit building on the 400 block of Linfield Place, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Three county engines and a ladder truck responded, and were able to contain the fire to the carport, Sadecki said.

Some cabinets and walls in the carport were burned, but the flames did not reach the main structure, he said.

There were no cars in the carport at the time of the fire, he added.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

