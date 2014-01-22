No Injuries Reported in Orcutt House Fire

No one was hurt early Wednesday when a fire broke out at an Orcutt home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 6 a.m. to the single-story, single-family residence on the 200 block of South Broadway, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Crews found fire in the ceiling of the home and smoke in the attic, Sadecki said, adding that the flames were knocked down in about 20 minutes.

The residents were home at the time, but were able to safely exit the structure, which had no working smoke detectors, Sadecki said.

Three county engine crews were assisted in fighting the blaze by an engine from the city of Santa Maria.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

