No Injuries Reported After Roof Collapses at Isla Vista Apartment Complex Courtyard

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a reported roof collapse at an Isla Vista apartment complex Sunday night to find a 15-foot section of roof had fallen over the center courtyard and a hallway.

Engines responded around 8:20 p.m. to 6690 Abrego Rd. and found a 15-foot section of the third floor roof had collapsed over the center courtyard and hallway area, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

No residents were injured or displaced, and no apartment units were impacted by the collapse, he said.

The property manager was notified, as was the building department, Zaniboni said.

No further details were available.

