No Injuries Reported After Laundry Room Explosion, Fire in Santa Barbara Home

Santa Barbara County Fire crews extinguished a laundry room fire Tuesday morning in a home on El Sueno Road.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 21, 2017 | 11:38 a.m.

After a small explosion and fire in a Santa Barbara home's laundry room Tuesday morning, a babysitter got three children out of the house without injury, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

Firefighters responded to a single-family home on the 500 block of El Sueno Road at 10:47 a.m. to find a small fire had demolished the laundry room and spread about 10 feet into a hallway, firefighter/engineer Sky Bonillo said. 

Crews got into the house and were able to confine the fire to the laundry room, though there was minor to moderate smoke damage throughout the home, he said. 

The babysitter and children were in the home at the time of the explosion and got out of the home uninjured, Bonillo said. 

The cause of the explosion and the fire are under investigation.

"The parents are on the scene and the Red Cross has been called," he said. "As of now the home does appear to be habitable but that will be determined by investigators." 

El Sueno Road was closed between Calle Real and the 500 block while crews responded to the fire. 

No injuries were reported after a structure fire at a home on El Sueno Road Tuesday morning.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
