No Injuries as SUV Plows Through Residential Fence Near Goleta

Driver reportedly fled on foot before law enforcement caught up with her

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an incident near Goleta on Monday after an SUV plowed through the fence of a house and into its yard.

At about 10:30 a.m., the Ford Explorer broke through the wooden fence near the corner of Turnpike Road and Glenbrook Street, according to the CHP.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies on scene told Noozhawk that the female driver failed to make the right turn from Turnpike onto Glenbrook, and that there were no injuries.

A neighbor who heard the crash and came out to see what had happened told Noozhawk that the driver fled the scene on foot, before deputies caught up with her nearby and turned the scene over to the CHP.

The witness said the driver claimed she was going to pick up her boyfriend.

There were reports that the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, but that could not be confirmed.

