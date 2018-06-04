No Major Problems Reported in Isla Vista’s ‘Deltopia’ Street Party

Law enforcement and emergency personnel kept busy with medical calls, loud parties, fights and under-age drinking

No major problems were reported during Saturday’s “Deltopia” street party in Isla Vista, but law enforcement and emergency personnel were kept busy throughout the day with medical calls, loud parties, fights and under-age drinking.

An estimated 7,000 people flocked to the streets adjacent to UC Santa Barbara for the unsanctioned celebration, which has become a rite of spring for the campus community.

That number is similar to the turnout last year, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

As of 11 p.m., at least 23 people had been transported to area hospitals, mainly for alcohol overdoses, Hoover said, nearly double the 14 that occurred during the 2017 Deltopia.

At least one person had an opioid overdose, and was treated with the Narcan antidote, Hoover added.

Deputies and officers broke up several large parties, Hoover said, as well as some fights.

The also made 30 arrests and issued 45 citations, mainly for minor in possession of alcohol.

One inebriated person fell off a balcony, Hoover said, but was not seriously hurt.

Isla Vista’s beaches were closed for the weekend to prevent revelers from taking the party to the shoreline, where in past years the event was known as “Floatopia.”

Parking restrictions remained in effect on campus, in Isla Vista and in nearby neighborhoods in Goleta.

The Isla Vista noise ordinance kicked in at 6 p.m., Hoover said, banning any kind of amplified music, which was expected to put a damper on the party.

Also, the Associated Students organization was hosting its fourth annual “The Warm Up” concert at the Thunderdome Saturday night, with the aim of getting students off the streets.

