No Match for Fire Department’s Essential Volunteers

The Santa Barbara Fire Department recognized some 43 volunteers during its 7th Annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon Aug. 17, at city Fire Station No. 1, 121 W. Carrillo St.

The department said its volunteers have been instrumental in assisting with several public education programs including Fire Safety House Program, Community Emergency Response Team instruction (in English and Spanish), EOC Volunteers, Fire Volunteers, and Listos volunteer instructors.

The Fire Safety House program visited 13 local schools and reached more than 850 third-graders with important fire and life safety information.

This year the volunteers, as a whole, contributed more than 1,200 hours of community outreach. Without the assistance of the volunteers, many public education programs would not have been accomplished, the department said.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) participated in the event to recognized the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) volunteers.

The city's EOC volunteers assisted the county during the Alamo/Whittier fires. Elsa Arndt, OEM deputy director, thanked the city for allowing OEM to activate the city’s volunteers during the fires.

The department honors those who have given their time and energy to volunteer in contributing life safety information to the community.

“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.” – Author Unknown

— Yoli McGlinchey for Santa Barbara Fire Department.