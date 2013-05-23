No One Hurt in ‘Dramatic’ Crash Near Goleta

A two-vehicle accident near Goleta on Thursday sent one car into the creek, but no one was hurt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

“It was a pretty dramatic hit; one vehicle ended up in the creek over the side,” Capt. David Sadecki said. “However, we have no injuries as a result of the accident.”

Firefighters responded at 9:37 a.m. to the accident scene at Turnpike and Cathedral Oaks roads.

They were assisted at the scene by AMR, California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department.

Traffic was slowed in the area and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.