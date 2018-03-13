No One’s Safe From Capitol Steps

Lobero LIVE will present The Capitol Steps at 8 p.m. Monday, May 7, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The Washington D.C.-based comedy troupe, which has elevated political satire to an art form, will present a show based on songs from its current album, Orange Is the New Barack.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or Democrat, a snowflake or a deplorable: neither side is safe from the group that puts the “mock” in democracy.

Before The Daily Show, Full Frontal and The Colbert Report, The Capitol Steps entertained audiences with its bipartisan lampooning.

The Capitol Steps began in 1981 as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize their employers, and they haven’t let up.

With all that's in the news these days, there is no shortage of material for the new show of musical and political comedy The Capitol Steps is bringing to Santa Barbara.

“[Capitol Steps] brings chuckles ... rave reviews ... guffaws ... and bipartisan grins all around,” reports The Wall Street Journal.

Tickets are on sale at Lobero.org, or by calling the Lobero Box Office, 963-0761. Tickets are $105 for VIP, includes entry to pre-performance reception with free food and beverages; $45 - Section A; $35 - Section B. All prices include facility fee.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.