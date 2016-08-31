Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:41 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

No Pain, All Gain with These Tips for Reducing Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis most often affects middle-aged and older people, but knee injuries as a teenager or young adult can make you more likely to develop the condition later in life. Click to view larger
Osteoarthritis most often affects middle-aged and older people, but knee injuries as a teenager or young adult can make you more likely to develop the condition later in life. (Cottage Health photo via Shutterstock)
By Cottage Health | August 31, 2016 | 12:50 p.m.

In the United States, more people visit an orthopedic surgeon because of knee problems than for any other complaint. Knee pain results in more than 12 million visits to a doctor’s office a year, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Down the road, many of these people will end up with osteoarthritis in their damaged knee joints, facing knee replacements and other surgeries.

But this doesn’t have to happen. A little prevention now can save considerable pain later.

How Do Knees Get Injured?

Osteoarthritis occurs when cartilage in the joint gradually wears away. The condition may result from a deformity in the joint, repeated injury, or the stress of excess body weight, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

This form of arthritis most often affects middle-aged and older people, but knee injuries as a teenager or young adult can make you more likely to develop the condition later in life.

The knee is the largest joint in the body and one of the most easily damaged. Ligament sprains and cartilage tears are the most common knee injuries. Ligaments help control motion by connecting bones and bracing joints against abnormal impact. Cartilage cushions your knee and helps absorb shock when the joint is in motion.

Many ACL tears are caused by quickly changing direction, twisting, slowing down when running or landing from a jump, according to the orthopedic surgeons’ organization. Skiers and people who play basketball, volleyball, soccer or football are susceptible to this kind of injury.

Often people will feel a “pop” in their knee at the time of the injury, and they may have trouble with knee stability afterward. They may report that their knee seems to be “giving way” underneath them.

Inflammatory disease can also cause knee problems. Certain autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus can damage the knee.

Surgeons note that women tend not to bend their knees as much as men when turning, pivoting or landing from a jump. Learning to crouch and bend at the knees and hips when playing sports could reduce pressure on knee ligaments, the group advises.

Tips for Reducing Knee Pain

Cottage Center for Orthopedics has this advice for anyone — young or old — on how to avoid knee injuries:

» Before exercising, warm up by walking, riding a stationary bicycle or doing some other low-impact activity. Then stretch the muscles in front of the thigh (quadriceps) and the back of the thigh (hamstrings) to reduce tension on your tendons and relieve pressure on your knee.

» Strengthen your leg muscles to help maintain stability in your knees. You could try walking up stairs or doing a supervised workout with weights.

» Avoid sudden changes in exercise intensity. Increase or decrease the force and duration gradually.

» Wear shoes that fit properly and are in good enough condition to help maintain balance and leg alignment when you walk or run. Knee problems can be caused by flat or overpronated feet (feet that roll inward). Special shoe inserts (orthotics) custom-molded to the shape of your foot can help.

» Maintain a healthy weight. If you’re overweight, lose those extra pounds. Being overweight or obese stresses joints and increases the risk of degenerative arthritis.

» If you ride a bicycle, make sure that the seat is high enough so that pedaling won’t put too much pressure on your knees. Ask the employees at your local bike shop if you’re unsure how high it should be.

Recognizing and Treating Knee Injuries

You and your doctor may consider knee replacement surgery if you have a painful, stiff knee that makes it difficult to perform even the simplest of activities, and other treatments are no longer working.

For minor knee injuries, doctors often recommend following the RICE method of rest, ice, compression and elevation for the first 24 to 72 hours after the injury.

Try to take it easy immediately after you injure yourself. Ice your knee for 15 minutes every two hours to reduce inflammation and pain; anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen can be very helpful as well.

Wrap the affected area with an elastic bandage to provide compression and reduce swelling, and elevate your leg. This also will help take down swelling.

Taking care of your knees now will go a long way toward avoiding problems that could take you out of the game for good.

If you are suffering from joint pain, click here to take Cottage Health’s free joint pain quiz and get your specific results in just minutes.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 