No Quick Fix Expected for Storm-Damaged Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta

Price tag to repair and reopen closed section of roadway could be as much as $4 million, according to city officials

It will be at least May before the city of Goleta knows what it will take to make temporary repairs and reopen a section of Cathedral Oaks Road that was threatened by a storm-damaged retaining wall.

A permanent fix — which could carry a price tag of as much as $4 million — likely will take much longer.

The section of road on the western side of the Winchester Commons housing development — between Calle Real and Winchester Circle — has been shut down to vehicle traffic since the end of January, when authorities discovered “voids or pockets” along a “crib wall” supporting the roadway and an adjacent bike path.

The city will be conducting “electrical resistivity testing” the first week of May that is intended to provide a three-dimensional map of what is occurring underground, according to Valerie Kushnerov, a city spokeswoman.

The city’s engineering team, assisted by outside consultants, will evaluate the information and come up with an interim fix to allow the roadway to be reopened while a permanent solution is designed, Kushnerov said.

The city is hoping that the temporary work to reopen the road will be 100-percent reimbursable through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or the Federal Highway Administration, Kushnerov said.

City staff is working to meet the requirement to receive 90 percent of the reimbursement for permanent repairs through the Federal Highway Administration, she added.

“Exact costs are unknown at this time, but could run as high as $4 million,” Kushnerov said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.