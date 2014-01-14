Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

No Rain in Sight as Santa Maria Sets Record High

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 14, 2014 | 6:01 p.m.

With concerns about drought growing day by day, Santa Barbara and the Central Coast saw summer-like conditions again Tuesday, including a record high set in Santa Maria.

The mercury topped out at 81 at 3:06 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Airport, missing the record for the date — set in 1991 — by a single degree, according to the National Weather Service.

However, Santa Maria did set a new mark with a reading of 83 degrees at the Santa Maria Public Airport. The previous record was 80 recorded in 1975.

Not a drop of rain has fallen at either end of Santa Barbara County in January, normally one of the area's wettest months.

And as of Friday, Santa Barbara had received only 19 percent of normal precipitation — 1.25 inches — since the rain year began Sept. 1.

Santa Maria was at 15 percent of normal, while Goleta was at 16 percent, and there are no rain clouds on the horizon.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the 70s for the next week, as high pressure remains stubbornly over the West Coast.

Overnight lows are expected in the upper-40s, and winds are forecast to remain light and variable.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 