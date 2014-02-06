Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

No Rain on Horizon as Storm Leaves Santa Barbara County

After second soaking in less than a week, sunny skies are expected to return

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 6, 2014 | 7:16 p.m.

A storm system that gave Santa Barbara County its second soaking in less than a week — albeit a light one — was moving out of the area Thursday night.

Behind it, forecasters were calling for a return to sunny skies, with no rain on the horizon for at least the next week.

Neither Thursday's storm nor the one that dampened the region on Sunday did much to reduce the effects of the drought that has gripped the area.

Most areas received less than an inch of rain combined from the two systems.

But any rain at all was welcome, and few people were complaining about the soggy conditions.

Rainfall totals were higher in the North County, with Buellton recording more than three-quarters of an inch and the city of Santa Maria registering 0.58 inches as of Thursday evening, according to the county Public Works Department.

Most areas of the South Coast saw only about a quarter-inch.

Clear skies with highs in the lower 60s were forecast for Friday, followed by a gradual warming trend into the 70s next week.

Overnight lows were expected to be near 50.

