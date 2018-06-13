Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

No Students Injured After Someone Shoots Lompoc School Bus With BB Gun, Breaks Window

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 22, 2018 | 7:26 p.m.

A busload of Cabrillo High School students escaped injury after someone fired a BB gun or pellet gun at the school bus, which broke a window Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies began investigating the incident, that occurred while the bus was northbound on Rucker Road from Burton Mesa Road in the Mission Hills area near Lompoc.

The bus, carrying approximately 20 to 30 students, was struck by several BB or pellet shots, one of which hit a passenger window in the middle of the vehicle, Hoover said.

“The projectiles shattered the window but did not penetrate it,” Hoover said. “Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.”

The bus driver stopped the vehicle several blocks away in the 1500 block of Calle Lindero.

Sheriff’s deputies, Lompoc police officers and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene.  

“The students were safely escorted off the bus and interviewed by deputies,” Hoover said. “With the assistance of the Lompoc Unified School District, all students were accounted for and safely returned to their homes and families.”

To pinpoint the origin of the shots, detectives canvassed the area, walking door to door looking for a suspect or suspects, witnesses and potential leads, Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to call 805.683.2724.  

To report an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or click here to make a tip through the website.

Earlier this week, a suspicous device — an ammunition can serving as a lunch box — left by a student on a Lompoc school bus prompted a road closure and bomb squad response before law enforcement officers determined no danger existed. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 