No Students Injured After Someone Shoots Lompoc School Bus With BB Gun, Breaks Window

A busload of Cabrillo High School students escaped injury after someone fired a BB gun or pellet gun at the school bus, which broke a window Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies began investigating the incident, that occurred while the bus was northbound on Rucker Road from Burton Mesa Road in the Mission Hills area near Lompoc.

The bus, carrying approximately 20 to 30 students, was struck by several BB or pellet shots, one of which hit a passenger window in the middle of the vehicle, Hoover said.

“The projectiles shattered the window but did not penetrate it,” Hoover said. “Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.”

The bus driver stopped the vehicle several blocks away in the 1500 block of Calle Lindero.

Sheriff’s deputies, Lompoc police officers and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene.

“The students were safely escorted off the bus and interviewed by deputies,” Hoover said. “With the assistance of the Lompoc Unified School District, all students were accounted for and safely returned to their homes and families.”

To pinpoint the origin of the shots, detectives canvassed the area, walking door to door looking for a suspect or suspects, witnesses and potential leads, Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to call 805.683.2724.

To report an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or click here to make a tip through the website.

Earlier this week, a suspicous device — an ammunition can serving as a lunch box — left by a student on a Lompoc school bus prompted a road closure and bomb squad response before law enforcement officers determined no danger existed.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.