No Timetable for Cox Internet, Cable to Return for Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria

Cox Communications has no timetable for when it will be able to restore cable, phone and internet service in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Savage mudslides and flooding rolled through parts of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria early Tuesday morning, killing at least 17 people, shutting down Highway 101 in both directions, and bringing businesses to a standstill.

Many Montecito residents are without water, electricity, phone, television and internet service.

A Cox Communications spokesperson said the company has not yet been told when it will be able to make repairs.

“It really depends what we can get access to,” said Joe Camero, Cox spokesman. “Once we are able to get access and it is safe for crews to get there then we can start making repairs.”

About 15,000 customers in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria are affected Camero said.

“We're waiting,” he said. “Once it's available to us and it’s safe, we’ll go in there and restore service. We haven't received any timeline.”

Camero said Cox doesn’t know the extent of the damage yet, so it doesn’t know how long repairs will take.

In a statement to customers, Cox said: “We’re working with the county of Santa Barbara and local emergency agencies, and our crews are on standby to immediately begin service restoration once we are able to do so. Our priority is to get services restored as quickly as possible."

