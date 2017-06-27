No Trash Pick-Up or Street Sweeping in Santa Maria on July 4

The city of Santa Maria advises residents there will be no trash or green-waste collection services, or street sweeping, on Tuesday, July 4.
During holiday weeks, street sweeping and residential collection services occur one day later than usual. Trash and green-waste containers should be set outside by 6:30 a.m.
All city administrative offices and the Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed July 4. They will reopen Wednesday, July 5.
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department, 925-0951 ext. 7270.
— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.