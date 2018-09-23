No Trial Date Set Yet for Suspect in 2016 Murders of Dr. Henry Han and Family

Pierre Haobsh facing 1st-degree murder charges in killings of Santa Barbara herbal doctor, his wife and daughter, but trial not expected before mid-2019

There is no trial date yet for the Oceanside man accused in the gruesome 2016 murders of a popular Chinese herbal doctor and his family at their home near Goleta.

According to court records, a trial confirmation hearing has been tentatively set for June 25, 2019.

Pierre Haobsh, 28, faces trial for three first-degree murder charges and special allegations in the deaths of Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, 57; his wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu, 29; and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily.

He was held to answer to the charges after a preliminary hearing in mid-2017, and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office decided to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Haobsh has pleaded not guilty in the case.

He is represented by Public Defender’s Office attorneys Christine Voss and Mindi Boulet, and the case is being prosecuted by Benjamin Ladinig and Hilary Dozer from the District Attorney’s Office.

The next court date is a readiness and settlement conference scheduled for Nov. 16. A Pitchess motion, in which defense counsel typically request law enforcement personnel records, is also scheduled for that date, according to court records.

Details of the murders and Haobsh’s arrest emerged during the preliminary hearing.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a check-the-welfare call at the family’s home at 4640 Greenhill Way on March 23, 2016, and found the three bodies wrapped in plastic and duct tape in the garage. All three died of gunshots to the head, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Han, the founder of the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic on Outer State Street, reportedly missed several business meetings, which was out of character for him; co-workers and friends reported it to law enforcement, which led to the discovery.

Investigators reported evidence strewn throughout the three-story house, with some clean-up efforts in progress, like bloodied bedding in the washing machine and bleach spots on the carpet.

Detectives reportedly connected Haobsh to the case after finding a copy of a March 22 memorandum of understanding between him and Han in the house. Sheriff’s personnel testified during the preliminary hearing that the two men had been in business together previously as well.

Prosecutors assert that the crime was financially motivated, which led them to charge Haobsh with a special allegation.

Haobsh was arrested at gunpoint March 25 at an Oceanside gas station, and detectives testified that a search of his car yielded two handguns and ammunition and items that belonged to Han and Yu, including phones and a wallet.

Investigators also testified about money transfers from one of Han’s accounts to one of Haobsh’s accounts in March 2016, the month of the murders.

