No Tsunami Threat on Central Coast from Japan Quake

There is no threat of a tsunami reaching the Central Coast following a major earthquake off the coast of Japan, according to local emergency officials.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management released a statement shortly before noon Friday saying no advisory, warning or watch for tsunamis had been issued locally.

The 7.3-magnitude temblor occurred at 10:10 a.m. PST — 3:10 a.m. Saturday in Japan — more than 200 miles off the east coast of Honshu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A small tsunami — reportedly about 1 foot — was recorded along the Japanese coast, but no damage or injuries were reported from it.

Workers reportedly were evacuated from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was badly damaged by a more powerful quake and tsunami in March 2011, but no additional problems were reported there.

