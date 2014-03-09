No Tsunami Warning after 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Off Eureka

A powerful earthquake struck off the Northern California coast late Sunday but no tsunami warnings were issued in the wake of the 6.9-magnitude quake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at 10:18 p.m. in the ocean about 50 miles west of Eureka in Humboldt County. Officials said the epicenter was 4.3 miles beneath the seabed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Authorities say the earthquake was felt over a large swath of the North Coast, from the Bay Area to the Oregon border. The temblor has been followed by several smaller quakes that are believed to be aftershocks.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there were no signs of a tsunami as a result of the quake.

