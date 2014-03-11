Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:49 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Red Flag Warning Issued for Wednesday in SB County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 11, 2014 | 1:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara County will be under a red flag warning Wednesday from the National Weather Service for the fire weather trifecta: strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued warnings for interior areas of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, though the warm and windy weather will last through the weekend.

The red flag warnings are aimed at the Santa Barbara County mountains and Cuyama Valley, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. David Sadecki. He said the winds are coming from a low-pressure area near Idaho that is expected to drop into eastern California on Wednesday.

Wind speeds up to 40 miles per hour and gusts to 65 mph are likely in the windiest locations, and humidity is likely to drop below 15 percent on Wednesday.

“Despite the initially higher humidity, the strong wind potential will bring a potential for extreme fire behavior if a fire is started,” Sadecki said in a statement.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 71 degrees on Wednesday with winds all day, but the strongest winds are likely to be in the morning.

Fire weather specialist John Dumas in the Oxnard Weather Office has been talking with fire agencies all over the area about live fuel moisture and other concerns.

Winter storms two weeks ago did add a little groundcover, but the few inches of rain weren’t enough to boost moisture levels in the dry chaparral, Dumas said.

“Unfortunately we have nothing in the outlook showing rain down the line,” he said. “If you get a little bit of green from the last storm and no more rain, that’s something that’s going to dry up and become fuel for fires later in the summer.”

Weather will be warm and windy through the weekend with temperatures above normal, but it won’t break any records or cause more advisories, Dumas said. The rest of the week will have highs in the 70s, heating up on the weekend to 75 degrees on Saturday and 78 degrees on Sunday.

County Fire is concerned about high-fire-weather periods on Tuesday and Thursday even though they aren’t part of the warnings, Sadecki said.

He asks people to report any signs of smoke immediately, be extremely careful when operating any spark-or-flame-producing machinery in grass or brush areas, prepare an evacuation plan and report any suspicious people or vehicles to law enforcement.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 