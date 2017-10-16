Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

NOAA Ship Surveys Channel Islands to Gather Mapping Data, Support Safe Navigation

Updated mapping data will be used for navigational safety, habitat management and disaster response

The NOAA survey ship Rainier is mapping areas of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary this month.
The NOAA survey ship Rainier is mapping areas of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary this month.  (Contributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 16, 2017 | 8:36 p.m.

The near-shore areas of the Channel Islands' underwater topography were last surveyed about 90 years ago, but a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration survey ship is in the area to work on an update. 

The NOAA survey ship Rainier returns to the Santa Barbara and Ventura coast Monday to complete hydrographic surveys and a comprehensive mapping initiative to help mariners navigate safely, and update charts to make informed resource management decisions.

“With the new technology, we can develop a much higher resolution of what the seafloor looks like,” said Chris Caldow, the research coordinator for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, a protected area of 1,470 square miles established in 1980.

“The information is utilized for everything from the depth and habitat to navigational safety and disaster response. It’s critical for conservation and species management.”

Researchers started work in the sanctuary around San Miguel Island, the westernmost island in the Channel Islands, on Oct. 4, and made a pit stop over the weekend in San Diego.

Up until 2014, more than half of the area was not charted in detail for making informed resource management decisions for protecting wildlife and marine habitat, according to NOAA.

That sparked the scientific agency's staff to launch the Southern California Seafloor Mapping Initiative to identify priority areas using locally-based NOAA vessels carrying sonar optimized for fisheries research, with the help from other state and federal agencies.

Researchers have spent nearly two weeks aboard the 231-foot vessel that sleeps 55 people — and eight scientists — to deploy its survey launches to collect data in the island shallows during the four-week phase.

Since crews began their work this fall, according to NOAA, they have completed the majority of mapping for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, with less than 25 percent of the sanctuary — primarily inshore and shallow areas — left to be mapped.

Researchers are using the NOAA Coast Survey's autonomous underwater vehicle to collect data in the sanctuary’s deep sea coral areas.

Caldow said the Rainier — a 49-year-old survey vessel — carries four survey launches designed to survey shallow water using modern technology.

“The smaller boats can get into the shallow waters where we’ve had difficulty mapping,” Caldow said.

“Those waters are the most important to survey because those are most likely to navigational hazards and be home to key habitat like our rich kelp forest ecosystem.”

Before the survey operations begun, preparations included testing the Rainier’s sonar backscatter collection capabilities and finding a safe anchorage for the ship.

A small boat crew of four also performed an inshore inspection to look for thick kelp beds or rocks that could pose dangers at low tide — which could have been missed by the 1930s lead lines technique surveys, according to NOAA’s online update posted last week.

“The technology we have today enables us to improve our nautical charts and navigation safety while at the same time providing the critical habitat data the sanctuary needs to manage its resources,” said Cmdr. Ben Evans, the Rainier’s commanding officer, in an online update.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 