Baseball

Noah Nuño, Isaac Castillo Pitch Carpinteria to 7-0 Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 13, 2019 | 8:05 p.m.

Noah Nuño and Isaac Castillo combined on a five-hit shut out of Hueneme, 7-0, in a Citrus Coast League baseball game on Wednesday in south Oxnard.

The Warriors (6-1, 5-1 in CCL) collected nine hits and took advantage of four walks and three Viking errors.

Nuño struck out 13, didn't walk a batter and scattered five hits over six innings. Castilllo, a sophomore right-hander, struck out two in a scoreless seventh.

"That was a challenging game to play," coach Pat Cooney said. "Unfamiliar territory, an opponent that is playing loosely, and plenty of distractions made it difficult to focus.  Noah set the tone early by throwing strikes and surviving a couple of defensive miscues.  Then he was relentless in his effort to work efficiently." 

The Warrior offense was led by Miles Souza as he collected two hits, including a bases-loaded triple to give him four RBI on the afternoon.  Chase Mayer had two hits and scored three runs and Nuño helped his own cause with a pair of hits.

With the Warriors ahead 1-0, Tyler Cervantes slugged a two-out, two-RBI hit in the fifth and Souza later ripped his triple.

"Souza delivered a very important blow," Cooney said of the triple. "The group was scuffling a little bit up until then, so it really eased the tension.  After that, we seemed to refocus and play concerning the things that we could control."

The Warriors host Hueneme (0-8, 0-6) on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
 

