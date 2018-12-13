Pixel Tracker

Boys Basketball

Noah Nuño Scores 30 Points; Carpinteria Beats Atascadero in OT

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 13, 2018 | 11:06 p.m.

Noah Nuño tossed in 30 points, and Carpinteria roared back from a 10-point halftime deficit and beat Atascadero, 74-70, in the first-round game of its Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic on Thursday night.

Ian Reed had 14 points while battled in the post against Atascadero's 6-foot-7 Cade Vanallen and Chris Ramirez grabbed 12 rebounds and pressured the Greyhounds with tough defense.

"We went to a smaller lineup, which fueled a run to put us up by two at the end of the third quarter," Carpinteria coach Corey Adam said about the Warriors' comeback from a 30-20 deficit.

In the second half, the Warriors made it tough for Vanallen, who finished the game with 31 points.

"He still scored 15 in the second half, but I'd be surprised if he ever had to work harder for 15 points," said Adam.

Carpinteria is now 2-6.
 

